New Mexico

WATCH: Video shows inmates brutally attacking officers at a Southern New Mexico prison

2 of 7 inmates charged with attempted murder

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 11:50 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 03:43 PM MDT

Edited video of prison fight

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The district attorney has released the surveillance video showing inmates attacking two correctional officers.

A multi-agency news conference held at 2 p.m. Thursday provided key updates on the attack that left two correctional officers seriously injured at the Southern New Mexico Correctional facility.

A total of 7 inmates have been charged in the attack that happened on July 16 against two correctional officers. The most serious charges are against Gabriel Sedillo and Rico Sena. Both men have been charged with attempted murder in the first degree, attempted kidnapping, inflicting bodily harm against a peace officer, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Three of the prisoners, Robert Dyment, Martin Cuevas, and Irvin Ramirez, have been charged with first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, aggravated battery, and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

The other two inmates, George Cervantes and Daniel Aragon, have been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit battery.

The attack was reported to have happened during a nurse visit around 7:30 p.m. that Tuesday night.

"The nurse finished passing out medication and left the pod. The officer and sergeant returned to the pod to place the inmates in lockdown. As the sergeant spoke to the inmates, other inmates congregated around the pod door" and then attacked the pair, according to a statement from corrections officials.

The two officers were taken to El Paso area hospitals, including University Medical Center. Both have been released from the hospital.

The correctional facility, which is near Las Cruces, remained on lockdown for several days but has resumed normal function.

You can watch the full press conference below.

