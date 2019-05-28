Two shot in Chaparral
Chaparral, N.M. - Two people were shot during an incident this evening in Chaparral, New Mexico, according to the Otero County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. tonight along the 400 block of La Paz.
The cause of the shooting has not been determined. The condition of the two wounded is not known either.
