Murals honoring missing and murdered indigenous women defaced in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Vandals targeted two murals by the same artist in Las Cruces, splattering both with what appears to be paint. Both were created by Sebastian 'Vela' Velasquez, who is based in Santa Fe.
The murals honor missing and murdered indigenous women.
"I united communities with my artwork," Velasquez said. "We have a very diverse culture in New Mexico with people for all over the world and I'd like those cultures respected."
To donate to the GoFundMe to repair the murals, click here.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News 2016 Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News iStock/LajosRepasi
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
News iStock/Kemter
Sports Getty Images
Health FreeImages.com/tim & annette
News Linh Pham/Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/kzenon
News Allsport/Getty Images
US & World Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
News G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Health iStock/Ilza
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
Sports Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
US & World Karaleigh Roe via CNN
US & World Tim Boyle/Getty Images