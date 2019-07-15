Murals honoring missing and murdered indigenous women defaced in Las Cruces

This defaced mural was created to raise awareness of the missing and murdered indigenous women in New Mexico.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Vandals targeted two murals by the same artist in Las Cruces, splattering both with what appears to be paint. Both were created by Sebastian 'Vela' Velasquez, who is based in Santa Fe.

The murals honor missing and murdered indigenous women.

"I united communities with my artwork," Velasquez said. "We have a very diverse culture in New Mexico with people for all over the world and I​​​​​​'d like those cultures respected."

