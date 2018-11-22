Two Las Cruces charities serve one thousand Thanksgiving meals

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Dozens of volunteers worked countless hours to ensure no one in Las Cruces went hungry this Thanksgiving.

"They really do depend on us and we're here for them," said Sam Hancock, who serves on the board of directors for El Caldito Soup Kitchen.

Hancock's 50 volunteers prepared to feed 400 people on the Thanksgiving Holiday with 29 turkeys. El Caldito offered numerous sides, including mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, candied yams, turkey, salad, fruit, bread and desert.

"Our objective is to make it look like a finely oiled machine," Hancock said.

Across the street, the Gospel Rescue Mission's volunteers delivered 400 meals across town and fed hundreds inside.

"Most of the people are very appreciative," said Henry Young, executive director of the Gospel Rescue Mission. "Many of them will come back in succeeding years to actually help if they can."

"I feel blessed," said Valerie Chronister.

She told ABC-7 she had been homeless for 18 years of her life, but was able to acquire housing just this past year.

"I'm just thankful for so many people having the heart to give up their time," Chronister said.

Volunteers with the Gospel Rescue Mission spread out all over town to deliver meals to seniors who did not have transportation to get a Thanksgiving meal.

"Oh man, they're a blessing every year," said Freddie Dresser, who received a delivery in west Las Cruces. "They help us folks out. We're kinda living check to check, you know? Just staying alive and paying rent on this place."

"Oh it's absolutely a joy just to be able to give back," said Morris Gallardo, who delivered 22 meals with Roxy Quintana. "We're so blessed in the abundance that we have."