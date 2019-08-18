Tractor flips, crushes elderly man to death north of Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - An elderly man was crushed to death after his tractor flipped over north of Las Cruces on Saturday afternoon, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office.
The 74-year-old man's Ford F-150 truck was stuck in a field, according to a spokeswoman. He then attempted to pull it out using his 1954 Ford tractor, but the tractor turned over backwards and crushed him to death, she said.
It deadly accident happened about 3 p.m. in the 10000 block of Doña Ana Road, according to the sheriff's office.
The man's identity has not yet been released.
