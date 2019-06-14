Third Annual Spaceport America Cup Next Week

ABC7 at Four Third Annual Spaceport America Cup

Las Cruces - The third annual Spaceport America Cup is June 18-22 at the Las Cruces Convention Center and Spaceport America.

The Cup is designed around the Intercollegiate Rocket Engineering Competition for student rocketry teams. This competition hosts teams from American and International Colleges and Universities. With over 120 teams registered in 2019 from around the globe, the competition

will be challenging for the participants and exciting for spectators. University students will be launching solid, liquid, and hybrid rockets to target altitudes of 30,000 feet and more.

Chris Lopez and Rosa Banuelos from Spaceport America appeared on ABC-7 at Four to talk about the event.