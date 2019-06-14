Third Annual Spaceport America Cup Next Week
120 College & University Teams Participating
Las Cruces - The third annual Spaceport America Cup is June 18-22 at the Las Cruces Convention Center and Spaceport America.
The Cup is designed around the Intercollegiate Rocket Engineering Competition for student rocketry teams. This competition hosts teams from American and International Colleges and Universities. With over 120 teams registered in 2019 from around the globe, the competition
will be challenging for the participants and exciting for spectators. University students will be launching solid, liquid, and hybrid rockets to target altitudes of 30,000 feet and more.
Chris Lopez and Rosa Banuelos from Spaceport America appeared on ABC-7 at Four to talk about the event.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
US & World FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams
News Carl Court/Getty Images
Entertainment Kevin Winter/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News blackdiamondequipment.com
Sports iStock/miflippo
Travel FreeImages.com/krzysiuc
News Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Travel Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
News U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons
News Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images
Health iStock/Ilza
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Ann Johansson/Getty Images
News Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images
Entertainment The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock / jabiru
News David Livingston/Getty Images
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
News J. Meric/Getty Images
US & World Scott Olson/Getty Images