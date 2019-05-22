Teen driver in DWI crash that injured 2 Franklin High students sentenced to probation

Teen in crash that injured two Franklin High School teens sentenced

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The teen driver charged with DWI in a crash that seriously injured two Franklin High School students has been sentenced to probation.

Las Cruces District Court Judge Conrad Perea sentenced Pablo Payan to probation until he's 21, and to 150 hours of community service hours.

Payan will also have to participate in the "Shattered Lives" program. That's where Dona Ana County law enforcement officers go to schools and simulate a deadly crash caused by a drunk driver. Payan will have to share his story during these events.

The crash happened six months ago near the intersection of Edinburgh and Leeds in Santa Teresa. Authorities say Payan, who was 17 at the time, drove through the intersection with his headlights off. 27-year-old James Furman crashed into Payan's vehicle, causing it to rollover.

Franklin High School students James McClain Green and Nathalie Diaz were both seriously injured in the crash, and hospitalized for months.

McClain Green was in the courtroom during Payan's sentencing.

"I can't say this is a bad thing because it changed me very very very much," McClain Green said.

The two teens hugged at one point.

"I am truly sorry for everything the families have been going through," Payan said.