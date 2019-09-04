Taco-versy: New Mexico restaurant under fire for inflammatory taco names

Controversial taco names

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - A controversy has been cooked up at a New Mexico restaurant -- not because of the food, but because of the menu. In particular, what the owner is calling some of the items on that menu.

A newly opened taqueria in Albuquerque created its menu using terms made famous, or perhaps infamous, by President Trump.

Some of the offerings include "The Immigrant," "The Wall," and "Lock Her Up."

The owner, Hanif Mohamed, says he meant to be edgy and to spark conversation, but plenty of people think the names normalize what many see as hate speech.

"It seems fun, it seems like you can make fun of this and maybe make it lighthearted, but you really can't, you're offending a whole community," University of New Mexico professor Patricia Perea said. "It's normalizing the terms and potentially turning them into funny or humorous terms, and the more that you do that, the more likely people are to repeat them and perhaps forget the contexts in which they were said."