New Mexico

State pays $900,000 to settle discrimination complaint against former New Mexico State Police chief

By:
  • Associated Press

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 12:18 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:18 PM MDT

SANTA FE, New Mexico - The state of New Mexico is acknowledging it paid out $900,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing former State Police chief Pete Kassetas of discriminatory and lewd behavior along with retaliation against those who complained.
  
The General Services Department on Monday released financial terms of a settlement agreed upon in December 2018 during the final weeks of the administration of Gov. Susana Martinez.
  
The lawsuit was filed by former Deputy Chief Michael Ryan Suggs, Lt. Julia Armendariz and Sgt. Monica Martinez-Jones. It described distress and mental anguish from a hostile work environment.
  
Allegations against Kassetas include instances in which pulled down his pants and showed his behind to staff after drinking on the job and sending a deputy Cabinet secretary a picture of a man's testicles.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


