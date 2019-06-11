New Mexico

State of New Mexico suing Trump over immigration actions in the Borderland

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 05:23 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 07:32 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - The state of New Mexico is suing the Trump administration over its quick-release asylum practices for immigrants, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday afternoon.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico, seeks to halt what it calls the Trump administration's "indiscriminate practice of releasing migrants in communities in the state's borderland area," which the governor said is in violation of the federal government's own "safe release" policy.

The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment on the lawsuit when contacted late Monday.

Under the "safe release" policy, asylum-seeking individuals were provided assistance in reaching their final destinations while waiting for their claims to be processed. The lawsuit alleges the "sudden and unlawful abandonment of this policy was done without notice or opportunity for input by affected jurisdictions."

That federal program was canceled in October 2018 amid a tide of migration from Central America into the United States. Asylum seekers typically are released almost immediately, while New Mexico cities including Las Cruces, Albuquerque and Deming have borne some of the brunt.

The lawsuit also seeks reimbursement for the humanitarian costs incurred by the state to shelter migrants temporarily as a result of what it calls the federal government's "derogation of duty to administer this country's immigration system and claims of asylum."

New Mexico was joined in lawsuit by the city of Albuquerque as a co-plaintiff.

Grisham contends the administration's practices are "leaving vulnerable individuals and families without assistance and burdening local governments as well as nonprofit organizations."

Since April, about 9,000 asylum seekers have been left in Las Cruces, a city of about 100,000 residents, the lawsuit estimates. It says that Deming, population 14,000, has received about 4,700 migrants.

Albuquerque, located about 250 miles north of ports of entry with Mexico at El Paso, Texas receives about 150 to 250 asylum seekers a week. The city has set aside $250,000 for its humanitarian efforts.

The state has paid out $750,000 in emergency grants to local governments to offset spending as a result of the change in federal asylum practices, while mobilizing employees from several state agencies.

The Democratic governor said asylum seekers have been left to fend for themselves in border-adjacent New Mexico communities.

"The Trump administration has consistently and flagrantly failed in its response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis at our southern border as well as in addressing legitimate border security concerns," Grisham said. "The president has shown time and again he is interested only in demonizing the vulnerable people who arrive at our border, stoking unfounded fears about national security while taking no action to substantively and proactively protect immigrants and our southern border communities from human- and drug-trafficking."

It's a first-of-its-kind lawsuit from a state seeking to stem the quick release of asylum seeking migrants into local communities and claim reimbursement for humanitarian efforts to shelter migrants temporarily.

 It resembles a suit filed in California by San Diego County against the Trump Administration in April. That suit is still pending.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

News
On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

News
On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Entertainment
National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

News
On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

News
On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

US & World
Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

US & World
Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

News
On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Sports
Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Economy
Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

News
On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

News
On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

News
On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Health
9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being