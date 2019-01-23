State funds could help fix Columbia Elementary

LCPS discusses options for the future of Columbia Elementary School

Following the discovery of mold at Columbia Elementary School, money from the state of New Mexico could help Las Cruces Public Schools pay to either repair or replace the school.

"We do want to make a decision," said board president Ed Frank. "As late as tonight, we're still getting information."

On Tuesday, the district learned that Columbia Elementary School preliminarily improved its academic rank in the state, becoming eligible for new funds from the New Mexico Public School Facilities Authority.

"This is why we haven't made a decision," said Maria Flores, the board member who represents district three. "We're waiting on all this information."

Upon discovering mold last fall, the district moved almost 500 elementary school students to Centennial High School.

"When we moved the children to Centennial, I'm not too sure we thought they would be there this long," said Ray Jaramillo, who represents district one.

If the district does receive the state funds, the money would not come available before January 2020.

"I want to make sure that children are able to play on a playground," Jaramillo said.

The board still has to vote on three decisions:

Total Cost District Cost State Cost OPTION 1 - Remodel the school on existing site $12 million $6.2 million $5.7 million OPTION 2 - Demolish the school and rebuild on existing site $35 million $14.5 million $20.4 million OPTION 3 - Demolish the school and rebuild on new site $34 million $11.6 million + cost of land $19.8 million

According to Deputy Superintendent Gabe Jacquez, the state funds would cover 64 percent of the construction costs. However, in options one and two, the state would not pay for $3 million in offsite draining at the existing site, so the percentage the district would have to pay is higher.

As of the meeting on Tuesday, Columbia Elementary students will have spent more than four months at Centennial High School.

"These are experiences that these students will have for the rest of their lives," said Jonah, the student advisor for the board. "Do we want them to remember having to spend their elementary school experience in a high school or in a portable?"

Last Thursday, parents grilled the school board on when they will come to a decision.

"It is not just an inconvenience," said Dawna Bleimeyer, who has a six-year-old. "It's an intrusive disruption."​