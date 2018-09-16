State Fair worker arrested for beating another man with pipe
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - - Authorities say a carnival worker at the New Mexico State Fair has been arrested on suspicion of assault for beating another employee with a hard plastic pipe.
Witnesses say the two men argued and then fought Friday night on the Midway.
State Police say Terry Farmer allegedly grabbed a PVC pipe from a trailer and ran up behind the other man and hit him with the object multiple times.
The man suffered minor injuries. His name hasn't been released.
Farmer appeared before a judge Saturday and was released on his own recognizance with pretrial supervision.
Albuquerque TV station KRQE reports that Farmer has been employed with the State Fair for 14 years.
