New Mexico

Spaceport America Cup boosts space industry, Borderland economy

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 07:30 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 07:30 PM MDT

Spaceport Cup economic impact

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Spaceport America is at the center of innovation in the space industry and it’s in our own back yard.

But it’s not only making an impact on the space industry — it’s also impacting the Borderland economy.

As 124 teams descend on Spaceport America — launching rockets in the third annual Spaceport America Cup — there are 14 countries and 38 states represented.

“And from our own back yard, New Mexico State and the University of New Mexico had some great launches at this cup,” said Chris Lopez of Spaceport America.

But there are also teams from places such as Brazil, Canada, Norway, New York, South Carolina and Great Britain –whose team members flew here with their rocket.

 We put the whole rocket in bubble wrap and it looked like a giant lollipop. So we were carrying it through Manchester airport with a giant lollipop, people giving us funny looks. Getting here has been quite a challenge, said Ben Appleby of Sunride Rocket Team.

But the competition has been worth it for them — as well as for the economy of the Borderland.

“With this competition, the restaurants are just packed… We know from the hotel sector, two years in a row as a result of this competition, record hotel bookings have occurred in both Truth or Consequences and Las Cruces,” Lopez said.

Officials with Spaceport America also said they are excited to see all the progress and innovation the competition brings — and they noted New Mexico is in the center of it all as the space age enters the Borderland.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

News
On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

News
On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets