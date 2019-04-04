Sheriff's department investigates fatal hit-and-run near Berino

Man in custody after deadly hitandrun...

One teenager is dead and a man is in custody in connection with a hit-and-run near Berino, New Mexico, according to a spokeswoman for the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office.

A 16-year-old boy died from his injuries in the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office has identified the man in custody as 21-year-old Oscar Ivan Anchondo.

Anchondo is being charged with vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene. He's being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center on a no-bond hold.

Wednesday morning, a deputy heard what sounded like racing in the area of Stern Drive and Berino Drive, a spokeswoman said.

A sheriff's department spokeswoman told ABC-7 that a speeding driver (vehicle #1) attempted to run another driver (vehicle #2) off Stern Drive.

The driver of vehicle #2 then attempted get the suspect's license plate number, but lost the driver in a residential neighborhood, according to the department.

A short while later, deputies responded to an alleged hit-and-run near the area of Aero and Pico Lanes, according to the department.

The spokeswoman said a 16-year-old was attempting to get into his car to pick up his girlfriend and go to school when he was allegedly struck by the Anchondo. He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center before noon.

In an earlier version of this story, the spokeswoman said investigators believed the 16-year-old was struck twice. Detectives have since ruled out this detail in the story.

The spokeswoman said Anchondo passed initial field sobriety tests.

Update: A spokeswoman for the sheriff's department called at 2:20 p.m. to update the story with additional information. Some details may have changed from the earlier version of the story.