New Mexico

Sheriff's department investigates fatal hit-and-run near Berino

By:

Posted: Apr 03, 2019 02:03 PM MDT

Updated: Apr 03, 2019 08:25 PM MDT

Man in custody after deadly hitandrun...

One teenager is dead and a man is in custody in connection with a hit-and-run near Berino, New Mexico, according to a spokeswoman for the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office.

A 16-year-old boy died from his injuries in the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office has identified the man in custody as 21-year-old Oscar Ivan Anchondo. 

Anchondo is being charged with vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene. He's being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center on a no-bond hold.  

Wednesday morning, a deputy heard what sounded like racing in the area of Stern Drive and Berino Drive, a spokeswoman said.

A sheriff's department spokeswoman told ABC-7 that a speeding driver (vehicle #1) attempted to run another driver (vehicle #2) off Stern Drive.

The driver of vehicle #2 then attempted get the suspect's license plate number, but lost the driver in a residential neighborhood, according to the department.

A short while later, deputies responded to an alleged hit-and-run near the area of Aero and Pico Lanes, according to the department. 

The spokeswoman said a 16-year-old was attempting to get into his car to pick up his girlfriend and go to school when he was allegedly struck by the Anchondo. He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center before noon.

In an earlier version of this story, the spokeswoman said investigators believed the 16-year-old was struck twice. Detectives have since ruled out this detail in the story.

The spokeswoman said Anchondo passed initial field sobriety tests.

Update: A spokeswoman for the sheriff's department called at 2:20 p.m. to update the story with additional information. Some details may have changed from the earlier version of the story.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
Most ignored cancer symptoms
iStock/firebrandphotography

Most ignored cancer symptoms

News
On this day: April 3
David Greedy/Getty Images

On this day: April 3

Crime
Photos: DWI Arrests in El Paso (March 2019)

Photos: DWI Arrests in El Paso (March 2019)

Sports
Which college basketball coaches have most titles?
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Which college basketball coaches have most titles?

News
On this day: April 2
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: April 2

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
On this day: April 1
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: April 1

US & World
13 infamous April Fools' Day hoaxes
FreeImages.com/Ned Horton

13 infamous April Fools' Day hoaxes

Entertainment
Celebrities stun at 50th NAACP Image Awards
2019 Getty Images

Celebrities stun at 50th NAACP Image Awards

News
On this day: March 31
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: March 31

Campaign 2020
PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke Presidential Campaign Rally in El Paso

PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke Presidential Campaign Rally in El Paso

News
On this day: March 30
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

On this day: March 30

Crime
PHOTOS: Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 3.29.19

PHOTOS: Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 3.29.19

Economy
15 things to buy at a dollar store
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

15 things to buy at a dollar store

News
On this day: March 29
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 29

Sports
NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness

News
On this day: March 28
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: March 28

Politics
Most, least federally dependent states
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Most, least federally dependent states

Economy
Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots

Crime
PHOTOS: 3 guns seized, 3 arrested

PHOTOS: 3 guns seized, 3 arrested

News
On this day: March 27
Mike Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 27

News
On this day: March 26
Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

On this day: March 26

Economy
10 most expensive cities in the world
Chris McGrath/ Getty

10 most expensive cities in the world

News
On this day: March 25
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 25