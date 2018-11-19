Republican minority in New Mexico House choose new leader

James Townsend

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico House Republicans, who lost multiple seats in this month's election, have chosen a new minority leader.



Rep. James Townsend of Artesia was elected Sunday to lead Republican lawmakers.



Republicans came away with 24 seats in the 70-member chamber after the Nov. 6 election. It's the party's smallest House caucus since 1996.



Townsend, a 63-year-old retired oil industry executive, replaces House Minority Leader Nate Gentry, who did not run for re-election.



Majority Democrats plan to nominate Brian Egolf of Santa Fe to continue as House speaker when the session begins in January.

