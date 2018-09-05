Report: Virgin Mary statue weeping once again

The statue of the Virgin Mary appeared to start weeping during Sunday mass, said Judy Ronquillo, who provided the photo.

EL PASO, Texas - The Virgin Mary statue at a church in Hobbs, New Mexico, appears to be weeping again.

The Hobbs News-Sun paper reported that parishioners saw tears coming from the bronze statue on Saturday.

On Aug. 21, officials with the Las Cruces Catholic Diocese found that there was "no natural cause" for the weeping, which started in the summer and drew thousands of visitors to the small town.

An analysis revealed that the liquid is olive oil with a scented mixture used in baptisms and other religious ceremonies.

The diocese is still investigating the cause of the weeping.