Proposal to end penalties for youth in prostitution advances

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico bill that proposes changes in how children who are subjected to prostitution are treated by authorities has won approval from the House Judiciary Committee.



The legislation sponsored by Rep. Gail Chasey, an Albuquerque Democrat who chairs the committee, would remove prostitution as a punishable delinquent act for youth younger than 18 in New Mexico.



Under the measure, the Children Youth and Families Department would instead be called upon to refer the youth to community-based services.



Advocates for the measure told lawmakers that similar proposals have passed in other states amid a movement to treat youth forced into prostitution as trafficking victims rather than criminals. The measures typically are referred to as "safe-harbor laws."



The committee voted to advance the measure after hearing testimony Wednesday.

