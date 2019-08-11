Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing I-10 in the dark south of Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A pedestrian was killed south of Las Cruces early Sunday morning after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 10 while crossing the highway in the dark of night, according to New Mexico State Police.

The pedestrian was struck about 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes by a 2012 Freightliner semi-tractor-trailer, according to police. It happened at milepost 150, northeast of Mesquite.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is working to identify the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not being charged with any crimes, according to police.