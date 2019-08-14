Police now guarding Las Cruces Walmart stores 24/7 in aftermath of El Paso shootings
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces police officers are now serving as 24/7 security guards at the city's four Walmart stores in the wake of the Aug. 3 mass-shooting that killed 22 and injured dozens more in El Paso, officials confirmed Tuesday.
"The City of Las Cruces entered into agreement with Walmart, through a private security company contacted by Walmart, to allow off-duty LCPD officers to work 12-hour shifts at the local stores," police spokesman Dan Trujillo explained.
He emphasized that those officers are being paid by Walmart's security firm and not the city.
Last year, city officials approved allowing off-duty police officers to work private security jobs on the side.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
US & World CNN Video
Family iStock / 4774344sean
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons
News Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Top Stories Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock / PeskyMonkey
US & World Getty Images
Entertainment Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Scott Olson/Getty Images