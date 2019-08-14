Police now guarding Las Cruces Walmart stores 24/7 in aftermath of El Paso shootings

LCPD at Walmart

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces police officers are now serving as 24/7 security guards at the city's four Walmart stores in the wake of the Aug. 3 mass-shooting that killed 22 and injured dozens more in El Paso, officials confirmed Tuesday.

"The City of Las Cruces entered into agreement with Walmart, through a private security company contacted by Walmart, to allow off-duty LCPD officers to work 12-hour shifts at the local stores," police spokesman Dan Trujillo explained.

He emphasized that those officers are being paid by Walmart's security firm and not the city.

Last year, city officials approved allowing off-duty police officers to work private security jobs on the side.