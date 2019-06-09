Man found dead on sidewalk in central Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Police discovered a body on a sidewalk in central Las Cruces early Saturday morning, according to a police department news release.
Just before 6 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on a man who they said appeared to be unresponsive near Rio Grande Street and Colorado Avenue.
Police have not yet identified the man.
Detectives do not suspect foul play, according to the release.
