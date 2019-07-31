Person burned as Sunland Park food truck goes up in flames
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - One person was burned when a food truck went up in flames late Tuesday night destroying it, according to Sunland Park firefighters.
The blaze happened in the 100 Block of 4th Street and was initially reported as a house fire.
Firefighters said the food truck was "fully engulfed in flames" when they arrived, although they were able to put out the fire quickly.
Fire officials said the injured person suffered minor burns.
The truck was a total loss, but the cause of the fire was under investigation.
