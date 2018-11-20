PD: Drunk driver in wreck that critically injured Franklin High athlete ran stop sign

Update on crash that injured Franklin athlete

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - Investigators Monday identified the two alleged DWI drivers blamed for a wreck that left a star Franklin High School athlete in critical condition.

Pablo Payan and James Furman were arrested and charged with DWI, police said. The wreck happened Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the intersection of Edinburgh Drive and Leeds Drive.

James McClain Green, the Franklin High School athlete critically injured in the wreck, remains hospitalized after undergoing several surgeries. McClain's heart reportedly stopped twice. "They had to resuscitate him. At one point, they told the family he had passed. Then, they revived him," said Lennie Brooks, McClain's track and field coach.

ABC-7 spoke to a friend of Nathalie Diaz, a Franklin High School Junior who was also injured in the crash. The friend, Sophia DeSantiago, said Diaz told her she fractured her spine, and is in critical but stable condition.

A witness told police Payan, the juvenile driver of a Jeep Wrangler, was heading south on Edinburgh without using his vehicle's headlights. Payan allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a Mitsubishi Galant, causing the Jeep to roll, police said.

Five passengers were riding in the Jeep with Payan, including McClain. Furman was driving the Mitsubishi, police said. Police do not yet know if the passengers in the Jeep were wearing seatbelts.

Several of the Jeep's passengers fled the scene, police said. In addition to McClain, three other people were injured in the wreck.

"Investigators believe this is related to a house party that was taking place that night," police said, adding the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

If you would like to help the families of the crash victims, there are links to GoFundMe Accounts:

Nathalie Diaz: https://www.gofundme.com/accident-help-nathalie-diaz-and-family

James McClain Green: https://www.gofundme.com/accident-help-james-mcclain-green-and-family