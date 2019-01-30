New Mexico

Only on ABC-7: NMSU dumping millions of gallons of potable drinking water

By:

Posted: Jan 29, 2019 04:56 PM MST

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 05:36 PM MST

NMSU dumping millions of gallons of drinking water

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - This week, New Mexico State University will release 3.5 milliion gallons of clean drinking water from one of its water tanks.

"Believe it or not, this is probably the most economically, most sustainable use that we can do for it," said Glen Haubold, the associate vice president of NMSU's Facilities and Services Department.

Why will they do it?

According to Haubold, the university's utilities department must inspect the tank for cracks and other structural issues. He said they conduct the inspection every other year.

"It's just not economical to pump it to a truck and drive it somewhere and release it," Haubold said.

Haubold said the 3.5 million gallons is worth about $1,600. By his calculations, if the university were to make 380 trips via tanker truck to transport the water with the price of diesel at less than $3 a gallon, transporting the water would cost more than the water itself.

"You would rather waste water than waste gasoline trying to transport it?" I asked Haubold.

"That's correct," Haubold said.

To put into perspective, 3.5 million gallons of water is almost 16 NMSU indoor swimming pools. 3.5 milliion gallons would fill up Aggie Memorial Stadium about 10 feet, Haubold said.

What could that water mean for a pecan farmer?

"For us, that would be almost a year's irrigation for an acre-and-a-half of pecans," said Greg Daviet, the owner of Dixie Ranch.

Haubold said the university would gladly invite a pecan farmer to take the water away, but Daviet told ABC-7 it would be too expensive to transport to his farm.

He did say it was important to preserve water when possible.

"In this desert, water is the driver of our economy," Daviet said. "Ensuring that we're putting water to beneficial use is important."

