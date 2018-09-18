ONLY ON ABC-7: Class-action lawsuit alleges infestation of bedbugs, roaches at apartment complex

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Three former tenants of a Las Cruces apartment complex have filed a class-action lawsuit, alleging an infestation of bedbugs, rats and roaches.

"My experience was horrible there," said Erica Olivas, a former tenant of Desert Palms Apartments on Picacho Avenue. "There was an infestation of roaches every day, everywhere. I mean, huge, giant roaches crawling on the bed, crawling on our countertops, on our stove."

A year ago, ABC-7 broke the news of the bed bug infestation at the low-income housing complex. Last September, a spokesman for complex said he was aware of the problem.

"We feel terrible for the tenants who have to deal with this," Jeff Curry told ABC-7 by phone in September 2017. He spoke on behalf of JL Gray, the company that owns the low-income housing complex. "Especially, the tenants who don't bring them in, but have visitors and have the bedbugs migrate."

Former tenants told ABC-7 the experience took a toll on their mental and physical health.

"For about a month, the rats grew and I guess, made babies between my stove," Olivas said. "As I was cooking or living there, I began to feel very ill and constantly at the doctor, constantly wondering what was going on."

Because the rent was so affordable, former tenants said they felt trapped in unhealthy living conditions.

"It was very hard to find a place that we could afford and have my wife in a health environment," said Donald Boyce, who told ABC-7 he is a disabled veteran. "My wife got very ill, I got ill, and when we told them about that, they more or less neglected us."

Boyce told ABC-7 he and his wife paid $400 per month rent in the apartment.

"Never did they actually come in and get ride of anything," Boyce said.

"Just because you're not able to afford a $900 apartment complex doesn't mean that you get to live in this poverty," Olivas said.

JL Gray has not returned ABC-7's calls for comments on the new lawsuit as of Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.