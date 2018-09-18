New Mexico

ONLY ON ABC-7: Class-action lawsuit alleges infestation of bedbugs, roaches at apartment complex

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 02:28 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 02:28 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Three former tenants of a Las Cruces apartment complex have filed a class-action lawsuit, alleging an infestation of bedbugs, rats and roaches.

"My experience was horrible there," said Erica Olivas, a former tenant of Desert Palms Apartments on Picacho Avenue. "There was an infestation of roaches every day, everywhere. I mean, huge, giant roaches crawling on the bed, crawling on our countertops, on our stove."

A year ago, ABC-7 broke the news of the bed bug infestation at the low-income housing complex. Last September, a spokesman for complex said he was aware of the problem.

"We feel terrible for the tenants who have to deal with this," Jeff Curry told ABC-7 by phone in September 2017. He spoke on behalf of JL Gray, the company that owns the low-income housing complex. "Especially, the tenants who don't bring them in, but have visitors and have the bedbugs migrate."

Former tenants told ABC-7 the experience took a toll on their mental and physical health.

"For about a month, the rats grew and I guess, made babies between my stove," Olivas said. "As I was cooking or living there, I began to feel very ill and constantly at the doctor, constantly wondering what was going on."

Because the rent was so affordable, former tenants said they felt trapped in unhealthy living conditions.

"It was very hard to find a place that we could afford and have my wife in a health environment," said Donald Boyce, who told ABC-7 he is a disabled veteran. "My wife got very ill, I got ill, and when we told them about that, they more or less neglected us."

Boyce told ABC-7 he and his wife paid $400 per month rent in the apartment.

"Never did they actually come in and get ride of anything," Boyce said.

"Just because you're not able to afford a $900 apartment complex doesn't mean that you get to live in this poverty," Olivas said.

JL Gray has not returned ABC-7's calls for comments on the new lawsuit as of Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

Weather
Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas
NOAA via CNN

Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
NOAA

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11