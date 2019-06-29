New retro-style arcade opens in downtown Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A unique entertainment venue called the Rad Retrocade has opened, featuring 44 arcade video games, from different eras including PAC-Man, Galaga, Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat.
The venue at 201 N. Main Street in downtown Las Cruces also features vintage pinball machines, basketball shooting games and Skee-Ball.
The establishment is the brainchild of Alex Macias, a New Mexico State University alum and former high school English teacher and tennis coach, who says he never grew up.
The concept started in Macias's garage and slowly turned into Rad Retrocade, a nostalgic play land for adults that takes them back to their childhoods.
