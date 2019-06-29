New Mexico

New retro-style arcade opens in downtown Las Cruces

By:
  • ABC-7

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 02:45 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 02:45 PM MDT

Retrocade grand opening

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A unique entertainment venue called the Rad Retrocade has opened, featuring  44 arcade video games, from different eras including PAC-Man, Galaga, Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat.

The venue at 201 N. Main Street in downtown Las Cruces also features vintage pinball machines, basketball shooting games and Skee-Ball.

The establishment is the brainchild of Alex Macias, a New Mexico State University alum and former high school English teacher and tennis coach, who says he never grew up.

The concept started in Macias's garage and slowly turned into Rad Retrocade, a nostalgic play land for adults that takes them back to their childhoods.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Health
15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health

US & World
World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019
Pexels

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

News
On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Entertainment
Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Entertainment
Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

News
On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

Health
'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

News
On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

News
On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits