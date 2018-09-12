New Mexico Supreme Court blocks straight-ticket option

SANTE FE (AP) - The New Mexico Supreme Court is blocking a ballot option that would have allowed voters to select candidates from one particular party in all races by marking a single box.



The court made its decision Wednesday after listening to oral arguments about a plan from the state's top elections regulator to reinstate straight-ticket voting in the November general election.



The court found that Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver did not have authority to impose such a change.



Critics of the practice say it primarily harms independent, minor-party and Republican candidates in a state dominated by registered Democrats.



They argued in court that state law doesn't clearly say whether authority to design ballot forms extends to substantive decisions about straight-party voting, and that Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver should have consulted the public through the rulemaking process.

