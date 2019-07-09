New Mexico

New Mexico State Police investigate deadly police shooting in Tularosa

By:
  • Associated Press

Posted: Jul 09, 2019 11:55 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:55 AM MDT

TULAROSA, New Mexico - New Mexico State Police say they're investigating a fatal shooting involving a Tularosa police officer.

They say the officer responded to a report of a man with a rifle who allegedly was firing shots near a restaurant around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The policeman arrived on the scene and had some kind of encounter with the victim, who's been identified as 43-year-old Johnny Vigil of Tularosa.

Authorities say Vigil was shot and transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

State Police say details about the incident including what led up to the officer firing his weapon still are under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


