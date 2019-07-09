New Mexico State Police investigate deadly police shooting in Tularosa
TULAROSA, New Mexico - New Mexico State Police say they're investigating a fatal shooting involving a Tularosa police officer.
They say the officer responded to a report of a man with a rifle who allegedly was firing shots near a restaurant around 9 p.m. Sunday.
The policeman arrived on the scene and had some kind of encounter with the victim, who's been identified as 43-year-old Johnny Vigil of Tularosa.
Authorities say Vigil was shot and transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
State Police say details about the incident including what led up to the officer firing his weapon still are under investigation.
