New Mexico state auditor issues counterfeit money warning
ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico state auditor has issued a warning about counterfeit money found in the southern part of the state.
The Artesia Daily Press reports the Office of the State Auditor last week issued a risk advisory alerting the public, business owners, and governmental agencies about counterfeit money in circulation.
Officials say counterfeit money has been spotted in communities in southern New Mexico, particularly Alamogordo.
Authorities say the fake money is printed on low-quality paper and appears to have Chinese lettering.
Alamogordo police say the bills have been presented at various retailers, including dollar stores, nail salons, restaurants, and gas stations.
