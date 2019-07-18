New Mexico police corral 150-pound escaped runaway tortoise
SANTA FE, New Mexico - This was not your typical police chase that you see on TV. Instead of four wheels, it involved four feet and a shell, KOAT reported.
A runaway tortoise was found by a hiker earlier this week near Sun Mountain Drive in Santa Fe.
This big guy is named Plato and weighs 150 pounds.
Santa Fe police had to call in some backup to lift the turtle to safety. After the rescue, Plato was reunited with its owner.
So far, there is no word how Plato escaped, but this is one chase that Santa Fe police officers say they will never forget.
