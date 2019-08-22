New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo sued over artist's work
ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - The New Mexico Museum of Space History is being sued for breach of contract by an artist whose merchandise was sold in the museum's gift shop.
The Alamogordo Daily News reports a state lawsuit recently filed by Krystal Wood-Kofonow says the artist never received her final payment and the disputed merchandise allegedly continued to be sold.
Wood-Kofonow made items such as key chains, postcards, T-shirts and more with her Planet Cheese and Invasion of Planet Earth artwork.
The lawsuit names the New Mexico Museum of Space History and International Space Hall of Fame Foundation as defendants.
Museum Division Director Chris Orwoll says the museum does not comment on pending litigation.
