New Mexico governor, other leaders explore combating domestic terrorism in wake of El Paso attack

Alex Wong/Getty Images New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

SANTA FE, New Mexico - Leading New Mexico state legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham want to write new definitions and possibly penalties related to domestic terrorism into state law in the aftermath of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

The announcement Wednesday came as lawmakers, public safety Cabinet members and local law enforcement officials gathered for a briefing by the FBI and discussions about how to respond to the shooting at a Walmart in El Paso that killed 22.

Lujan Grisham said changes to state statutes regarding terrorism-related crimes would be aimed at strengthening investigative capabilities. Attorney General Hector Balderas says those legislative proposals could include stronger penalties for hate-related crimes.

Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf says the state may create a domestic terrorism unit to increase preparedness. Democratic Senate majority leader Peter Wirth expressed support for "red-flag" legislation that makes it easier to take guns away from people who pose a danger to themselves or others.