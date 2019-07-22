New Mexico firefighter dies from injuries in fireworks explosion

Roswell firefighter Jeff Stroble . (Photo courtesy: KOB)

Roswell firefighter Jeff Stroble . (Photo courtesy: KOB)

ROSWELL, New Mexico - A New Mexico firefighter who was seriously injured last month in a fireworks explosion has died. Roswell Fire Chief Devin Graham announced that Roswell firefighter Jeff Stroble died Sunday in Lubbock, Texas, where he was hospitalized for injuries suffered in a June 5 explosion. He was 46.

Robert "Hoby" Bonham of the Roswell Fire Department also was injured in the blast. He was sent home from the hospital in late June.

The pair were critically injured while moving fireworks material at a New Mexico storage area for a planned show.

Twelve firefighters in all were hurt. Most sustained minor injuries.

The city officials in Roswell destroyed the remainder of the fireworks for safety reasons.