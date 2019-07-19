New Mexico couple charged with raping young children, recording it on video
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Investigators have arrested an Albuquerque couple, saying the husband and wife performed sex acts on two little girls.
According to the search warrant, the girls were just 6 and 3 years old and the adults recorded it, possibly for porn.
Court records show authorities arrested Crystal and John Dickman on Thursday afternoon.
According to the arrest warrant, agents with the New Mexico Attorney General's office were contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about graphic sexual images of the children that were on the internet.
The warrant says the couple is homeless, but stay at a local motel, where the crimes happened.
