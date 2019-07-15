New Mexico

New Mexico construction worker catches baby, toddler from burning building

By:
  • Amir Vera, CNN

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 08:35 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 08:40 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Mason Fierro is being hailed as a hero after catching a two-month-old baby girl and toddler from an apartment window during a fire in Albuquerque.

The construction worker told KOAT-TV he and others were putting a roof on the building next door when the flames began.

A man was screaming from a window on the second story of the apartment complex with the baby and toddler hanging out of the window, Fierro said. The rest of the construction crew were bringing ladders over when Fierro told the man to drop his children.

"He dropped her. I caught her. Then they bring out another little boy, two or three years old, then we caught him as well," Fierro said.

Lt. Tom Ruiz, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Fire Rescue, said the fire sent three people to the hospital. The two children were taken to the hospital by family and one person was taken by ambulance for smoke inhalation. All are in stable condition, Ruiz said.

The apartment complex was "a total loss," he said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ruiz said even though firefighters were on scene within five minutes, he's glad Fierro and the other workers were quick to act.

"Those people were in dire need of rescue weren't able to wait on us," Ruiz said.

Fierro said he shouldn't be the only one getting praise, though, because he couldn't have done it without the help of the rest of the crew.

"Those kids are alive because of what those construction workers did quickly and concisely," Ruiz said.

Ruiz also said the fire department doesn't recommend attempting a rescue without the proper equipment.

"That's something we'd like for them to leave to us," he said. "Those construction workers already had equipment. ... They made the decision to act and that can be more commended than anything else."

© 2019 Cable News Network, Inc.


