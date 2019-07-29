New Mexico

New Mexico chile plant selected by NASA to be grown in outer space

By:
  • Associated Press

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 12:11 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:11 PM MDT

ESPAÑOLA, New Mexico - It'll be one giant leap for chile-kind.

A hybrid version of a New Mexico chile plant has been selected to be grown in space as part of a NASA experiment.

The chile, from Española, is tentatively scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station for testing in March 2020, the Albuquerque Journal reports .

A NASA group testing how to produce food beyond the Earth's atmosphere and the chile plant was created with input from Jacob Torres — an Española native and NASA researcher.

Torres said the point of sending the chiles into space is to demonstrate how NASA's Advanced Plant Habitat - which recreates environmental needs for plant growth like Co2, humidity and lighting - works not only for leafy greens, but for fruiting crops, as well.

"Which means that if we do go on a deep space mission, or we do go to the moon or a mission to Mars, we will have to figure out a way to supplement our diets," he said. "Understanding how to grow plants to supplement the astronaut's diet would be essential to our mission to going to Mars. So that kind of fuels our research that we're doing now."

The "Española Improved" chile plant is a cross between a northern New Mexico seed and the popular Sandia seed from the Hatch Valley. It will be the first fruiting plant that the U.S. will grow aboard the Space Station.

NASA's astronauts have previously grown greens, and a zinnia bloomed in space in 2016.

Matthew W. Romeyn, NASA's lead scientist on the pepper project, said in an emailed statement that the group chose the Española-Sandia hybrid because of the shorter growth cycle, as well as its ability to thrive within the smaller confines of the Advanced Plant Habitat. The growth period may be longer in space.

"As a bonus, the Española Improved is one of the few chile pepper cultivars from the Hatch Valley that is also regularly consumed red, so we can leave it to the crew to decide if they would like their chile peppers green or to wait for the fruit to fully ripen to red," Romeyn said.

Chiles could even boost morale, Torres said, when astronauts have something tasty and different from the pre-packaged meals.

"Just by having something fresh to eat, a type of crop you grew yourself, being away from home for a long time, that picks up your morale, it brings positivity and adds to the mission that you're doing," he said. "That's one important aspect of the research that we're doing."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

US & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sports
Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?