New Mexico

New Mexico bans asking about criminal histories on job applications

By:
  • Associated Press

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:05 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:06 AM MDT

SANTA FE, New Mexico - New Mexico has made it illegal for private employers to ask about a person's criminal history on an initial job application.

Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said the new law went into effect Friday under oversight of the state Human Rights Bureau.

Private employers are allowed to discuss prior arrests or convictions later in the hiring process. State agencies already leave out criminal history questions on initial employment applications.

Democratic state Sen. Bill O'Neill and Republican Rep. Alonzo Baldonado sponsored the legislation in an effort to give formerly incarcerated residents access to face-to-face interviews and the opportunity to provide for themselves and family.

After Friday, if a job application asks about criminal history, you can submit a complaint to the Human Rights Bureau here.

