National Weather Service: Tornado north of Alamogordo an EF1

Throughout Otero County, there is significant damage from Tuesday night's storms and tornado.

Alamogordo, New Mexico - An EF1 tornado touched down north of Alamogordo Tuesday, the National Weather Service in El Paso reported Wednesday.

NWS meteorologists were in the area assessing storm damage. In a Twitter post at 11:30 a.m., NWS said after looking at damage and damage paths, it appears the EF1 tornado had estimated wind speeds of 100 to 105 mph. "This is still an initial estimate pending final review,” NWS El Paso said in a Twitter post.

After looking at damage and damage paths, it appears that the storm that struck north of Alamogordo will be classified as an EF1 with estimated wind speeds of 100 to 105 mph. This is still an initial estimate pending a final review.





The Alameda Park Zoo is closed Wednesday as staffers work to clean up damaged trees and downed limbs. A spokesperson at the Zoo says no animals were harmed, and no exhibits were damaged.

