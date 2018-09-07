National Solar Observatory, USPS office in Sunspot, NM evacuated for 'safety reasons'

New Mexico observatory evacuated

SUNSPOT, New Mexico - The National Solar Observatory in Sunspot, New Mexico, and a nearby United States Postal Service office, were evacuated for security reasons Thursday, officials said on social media accounts.

Friday, both properties remained closed to the public, with yellow caution tape around the property.

Sunspot is located in the Sacramento Mountains in Otero County in between Alamogordo and Cloudcroft. There is currently a working telescope at the observatory, where New Mexico State University also conducts research.

"Right now, what we're told is that they've temporarily evacuated the area. We haven't been told why or when that expires," said Rod Spurgeon, a spokesman with the USPS.

Calls and messages to officials with the observatory have gone unanswered.

