New Mexico

National Solar Observatory, USPS office in Sunspot, NM evacuated for 'safety reasons'

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 05:29 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 05:52 PM MDT

New Mexico observatory evacuated

SUNSPOT, New Mexico - The National Solar Observatory in Sunspot, New Mexico, and a nearby United States Postal Service office, were evacuated for security reasons Thursday, officials said on social media accounts.

Friday, both properties remained closed to the public, with yellow caution tape around the property. 

Sunspot is located in the Sacramento Mountains in Otero County in between Alamogordo and Cloudcroft. There is currently a working telescope at the observatory, where New Mexico State University also conducts research.

"Right now, what we're told is that they've temporarily evacuated the area. We haven't been told why or when that expires," said Rod Spurgeon, a spokesman with the USPS. 

Calls and messages to officials with the observatory have gone unanswered. 
 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Politics
Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Crime
Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Crime
PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

Crime
PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

Sports
NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Crime
PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Economy
Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: 2018 Borderland Blitz Week 1

PHOTOS: 2018 Borderland Blitz Week 1

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

US & World
America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018