Mother's boyfriend accused of her toddler's death

Las Cruces Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of 2-year-old child.

According to police, Anthony Castrillo IV, the boyfriend of the mother who's daugther was killed, was arrested Friday.

Investigators found injuries to the child's brain and body that was consistent with blunt forced trauma, after a subsequent autopsy was performed.

On Thursday, Sept. 6, Las Cruces police were called to the 2200 block of Mars Avenue after Castrillo had called 911 to report a 2-year-old girl was not breathing.

The toddler was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where she was shortly prononced dead.

According to investigators, the toddler's mother left her daughter with her boyfriend, Castrillo, on Wednesday night and went to work.

The mother called Castrillo at around midnight to check up on her daughter. Castrillo told her her daughter was asleep and doing well.

At around 3 a.m. Thurday, the mother noticed multiple missed calls and texts from Castrillo.

When the mother was able to return his call, Castrillo told her he found her daughter on the floor and was not breathing.

Investigators found vivisible bruising about her head, chin and both sides of her torso. Medics said the bruising appeared to be suspicious and could not have occurred when officials performed CPR.

Castrillo told investigators that he fell asleep shortly after the girl's mother called him to check up on her and woke up at around 3 a.m. to a text message. However, investigators searched his phone and learned that Castrillo was using his phone during the time he said he was asleep.

Castrillo is being charged with charged with one count of intentional child abuse resulting in death, with a first-degree felony.

He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond.

