New Mexico

More New Mexicans wined and dined at this year's Las Cruces fest

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 04:02 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 06:07 PM MDT

Las Cruces Harvest Wine Festival attendance up

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On this Labor Day weekend, plenty of New Mexicans made "pour" decisions at the Harvest Wine Festival in Las Cruces.

"We've had outstanding crowds and outstanding weather," said Chelsea Canon, an organizer. 

Canon said attendance was up 30 percent this year. The festival offered more than 150 wines from all over the state of New Mexico, from the 505 to the 575.

"Wineries are having fun, vendors are having fun, attendees are having fun," Canon said.

In addition to tasting, there was grape stomping, live music and paint classes classes.

As the festival was "wine-ding" down on Monday, temperatures were in the mid-80s.

"It's not too hot and not too cold," said Machelle Pinor, who was visiting from Pennsylvania. "It's just about right.

There are two wine fests a year in Las Cruces: One on Memorial Day weekend in the spring and one on Labor Day weekend in the fall.

"There's certainly an appetite for wine," Canon said. "There's wine for everyone and any taste."

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Crime
PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Economy
Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

US & World
America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

US & World
America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

News
On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Crime
PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

Pets
11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

News
On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Entertainment
Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Weather
Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

News
On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29

Crime
PHOTOS: Suspects caught riding in stolen car with pot, meth and a gun

PHOTOS: Suspects caught riding in stolen car with pot, meth and a gun

US & World
Shooting during Jacksonville 'Madden 19' tournament leaves 3 dead
Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Shooting during Jacksonville 'Madden 19' tournament leaves 3 dead

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28