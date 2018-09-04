More New Mexicans wined and dined at this year's Las Cruces fest

Las Cruces Harvest Wine Festival attendance up

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On this Labor Day weekend, plenty of New Mexicans made "pour" decisions at the Harvest Wine Festival in Las Cruces.

"We've had outstanding crowds and outstanding weather," said Chelsea Canon, an organizer.

Canon said attendance was up 30 percent this year. The festival offered more than 150 wines from all over the state of New Mexico, from the 505 to the 575.

"Wineries are having fun, vendors are having fun, attendees are having fun," Canon said.

In addition to tasting, there was grape stomping, live music and paint classes classes.

As the festival was "wine-ding" down on Monday, temperatures were in the mid-80s.

"It's not too hot and not too cold," said Machelle Pinor, who was visiting from Pennsylvania. "It's just about right.

There are two wine fests a year in Las Cruces: One on Memorial Day weekend in the spring and one on Labor Day weekend in the fall.

"There's certainly an appetite for wine," Canon said. "There's wine for everyone and any taste."