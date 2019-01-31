Mom of New Mexico infant shot in face released from jail
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - The teen mother of an infant who was shot in the face at a New Mexico motel has been released from jail.
The Gallup Independent reports a district court judge on Monday ordered the release of Shayanne Nelson after ruling she was not a flight risk.
Nelson had been in jail following the Dec. 8 shooting of her 8-month-old girl at the Zia Motel in Gallup, New Mexico.
The 18-year-old told police she and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Tyrell Bitsilly, were taking a shower when her 3-year-old son found a gun and accidentally shot his sister.
Police said the girl will likely lose on eye and part of her hearing.
Nelson and Bitsilly are facing child abuse charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.
