New Mexico

Migrants enjoy first Thanksgiving meal in Las Cruces

By:

Posted: Nov 21, 2018 04:09 PM MST

Updated: Nov 21, 2018 05:46 PM MST

Migrants get a taste of Thanksgiving in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas - While Americans are rushing to the supermarket for last minute holiday purchases, a group of migrants in Las Cruces is enjoying a first Thanksgiving meal.

"I'm very happy and grateful," said César Augusto Domingo, who told ABC-7 he traveled 1,900 miles from Guatemala with his 5-year-old son, Emerson.

In total, 17 men, women and children will make El Calvario Methodist Church their temporary home for the holiday, according to the church. The migrants are applying for refugee status in other parts of the United States, but the cost of travel was too expensive right before the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We didn't have any warm food on our journey," said the young father, who traveled by bus with his son. "Just bread."

He told ABC-7 his family is fleeing violence and poverty in his home city of Huehuetenango, Guatemala.

On Wednesday, the families enjoyed fresh turkey, hot rice and macaroni salad.

"It's warm and it's very good," Domingo said.

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: November 22
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

On this day: November 22

Economy
Thanksgiving by the numbers
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

Thanksgiving by the numbers

News
On this day: November 21
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: November 21

Pets
Holiday foods to keep away from pets
iStock/MentalArt

Holiday foods to keep away from pets

News
On this day: November 20
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: November 20

US & World
Store hours for Thanksgiving holidays 2018
George Frey/Getty Images

Store hours for Thanksgiving holidays 2018

News
On this day: November 19
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images

On this day: November 19

Travel
8 tips for surviving long flights
FreeImages.com/jenny w.﻿

8 tips for surviving long flights

News
On this day: November 18
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

On this day: November 18

News
On this day: November 17
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: November 17

Economy
States where the most people go hungry
John Moore/Getty Images

States where the most people go hungry

News
On this day: November 16
Chuck Kennedy/White House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 16

News
On this day: November 15
David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 15

Health
States with the most smokers
FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.

States with the most smokers

Entertainment
Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

News
On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Health
Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

US & World
'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

News
PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

News
Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Food
Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

US & World
Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California