Migrants enjoy first Thanksgiving meal in Las Cruces

Migrants get a taste of Thanksgiving in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas - While Americans are rushing to the supermarket for last minute holiday purchases, a group of migrants in Las Cruces is enjoying a first Thanksgiving meal.

"I'm very happy and grateful," said César Augusto Domingo, who told ABC-7 he traveled 1,900 miles from Guatemala with his 5-year-old son, Emerson.

In total, 17 men, women and children will make El Calvario Methodist Church their temporary home for the holiday, according to the church. The migrants are applying for refugee status in other parts of the United States, but the cost of travel was too expensive right before the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We didn't have any warm food on our journey," said the young father, who traveled by bus with his son. "Just bread."

He told ABC-7 his family is fleeing violence and poverty in his home city of Huehuetenango, Guatemala.

On Wednesday, the families enjoyed fresh turkey, hot rice and macaroni salad.

"It's warm and it's very good," Domingo said.