Man left in critical condition after being hit by car in Las Cruces

A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car in Las Cruces, according to police.

The Las Cruces Police Department said the 55-year-old man appeared to have run into the road after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, and was struck by a Honda Civic. It happened at the intersection of Mesquite St. and Idaho Ave.

The 25-year-old driver stopped and attempted to help the pedestrian. Police say the man was unresponsive when officers arrived. He was sent to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate the crash and ask any witnesses to call police at 575-526-0795.