Man arrested in Saturday's deadly shooting in Las Cruces

Corban Serna is charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces police have arrested a man in connection with Saturday's deadly shooting along Lohman Avenue.

Police arrested 41-year-old Corban Serna and charged him with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 28-year of Nathan Froseth.

The shooting happened about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Froseth and his wife had been drinking all night and took a walk.

During the walk, investigators say the couple was approached by Serna and the two men began arguing.

Police say Serna then pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds.

An attorney for the suspect had earlier told ABC-7 that his client acted in self-defense.