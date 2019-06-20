Man arrested in Saturday's deadly shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces police have arrested a man in connection with Saturday's deadly shooting along Lohman Avenue.
Police arrested 41-year-old Corban Serna and charged him with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 28-year of Nathan Froseth.
The shooting happened about 5 a.m. Saturday.
Police say Froseth and his wife had been drinking all night and took a walk.
During the walk, investigators say the couple was approached by Serna and the two men began arguing.
Police say Serna then pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds.
An attorney for the suspect had earlier told ABC-7 that his client acted in self-defense.
