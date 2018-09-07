New Mexico

LCPS finds mold at Columbia Elementary; students and teachers relocated

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 08:27 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 08:29 PM MDT

Mold found inside Columbia Elementary School

At least six classrooms tested positive for mold at Columbia Elementary School in Las Cruces, district officials confirmed on Thursday.

"Any mold is a threat," said Bobby Stout, the executive director of the Physical Plant Department in the Las Cruces Public Schools. "Not just to students, but also teachers and administration."

After the discovery, district officials decided to relocate the students to Vista Middle School on Thursday. Beginning on Friday, the students will be transported to Centennial High School for the duration of the semester, Stout said.

One parent, who declined to state her name, told ABC-7 this is not the first time there has been mold.

"It seems in the same places and nothing's been taken care of," she said.

"I have been battling, district-wide... mold issues every year," Stout said. "It's not uncommon. Mold is an everyday occurrence. But, when you have a school that leaks or a house that leaks, you deal with mold issues."

ABC-7 has reported extensively on the severe structural damage in Columbia Elementary School. Administrators confirmed the school frequently floods when it rains. There is giant crack in the foundation of the school.

A district shuttle bus will be provided for Columbia students who walk to school, according to a news release. That shuttle will leave from Vista Middle School at 7:50 a.m. and will return to Vista Middle School after school at around 2:50 p.m.

Normal bus routes are in effect for Columbia Elementary School students, district officials confirmed. LCPS has a map for parents who wish to pick up and drop off their students at Centennial High School. A spokesman also said parents are welcome to drop off their students at Vista Middle School to take the shuttle to Centennial.

