New Mexico

LCPD: Two men wanted after robbery, shoplifting incident at Gamestop

By:
  • KVIA Intern James Nevarez

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 05:11 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 05:11 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - An award is being offered for information that can lead to the arrest of two suspects in Las Cruces, as one man robbed a GameStop at gunpoint and another shoplifted the store at the same time.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers needs help identifying the suspects of crimes committed simultaneously at the GameStop at 1455 Hickory Loop on Tuesday, September 11th.

Police were dispatched to an armed robbery at the GameStop shortly before 10:30 A.M, where they learned a masked man entered the store, displayed a handgun, then demanded a PlayStation 4 and several games.

However, as the employee was complying with the armed robbery suspect, another man entered the store and grabbed several PS4 games. He immediately left the scene without paying.

Police are still investigating if the second suspect was working with the armed robber, or if he simply took advantage of the opportunity to shoplift while the robbery was being committed. Both men fled the store and no injuries were reported.

Police say a PS4 console and more than 60 PS4 games were taken as a result of both crimes. Surveillance cameras captured the men as they exited the store.

The armed robber is described as about 6-feet tall and weighing more than 200 pounds. During the robbery he wore a black mask, white T-shirt , blue jeans, and white shoes.

The shoplifting suspects is believed to be Hispanic and was wearing a white T-Shirt, Khaki pants, red shoes, and an Atlanta Braves baseball cap. Both his arms appeared to be covered in tattoos.

Anyone with information that can help identify one or both the suspects is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, "P3 TIPS", which is available through the App Store and Google Play. An award of up to $1,000 is being offered for the information.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and can remain completely anonymous.

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


