New Mexico

LCPD: Man arrested for threatening woman after he was given a ride

By:
  • KVIA Intern James Nevarez

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 07:25 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 07:25 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces police have arrested a man suspected of threatening a woman after she provided him a free ride.

Mario Marcus Campos, 23, is charged with one count of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony after investigators say he allegedly threatened a woman following a ride on Saturday, September 1st.

Investigators say at 7:30 A.M  Campos asked a customer at the Pic Quick store on 1770 S. Telshor Blvd for a ride to an address near the intersection of Telshor Boulevard and University Avenue. The woman, who originally refused Campos's requests, agreed only after he persisted in asking.

After driving to Buena Vida Circle, an area which Campos said was near his girlfriend's apartment, the woman pulled over with the intention of dropping him off. Rather than exit the vehicle, Campos allegedly reached over, grabbed the vehicles keys, and turned off the ignition.

At this point investigators say Campos indicated he allegedly had a gun in his waistband and proceeded to threaten the woman.

The victim never saw the firearm, but told investigators she was in fear of her life. She then exited the vehicle with her cell phone and, after exchanging words with Campos, called police.

After fleeing the area on foot, a Las Cruces police officer later located the suspect near Memorial Medical Center. No gun was found on Campos upon his arrest.

Campos was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is currently held without bond.

