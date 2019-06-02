New Mexico

LCPD investigating man found dead in Las Cruces

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 01:56 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 10:48 PM MDT

Body found on Las Cruces sidewalk

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces Police are actively investigating the death of a man Saturday.

LCPD says the man's body was found on the 800 block of Idaho Avenue in Las Cruces early Saturday morning.

Police are not releasing the name of the man at this time.

They are asking for the public's help with the investigation. Anyone who has any information helpful to the investigation is asked to call dispatch at 575-526-0795.

