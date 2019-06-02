LCPD investigating man found dead in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces Police are actively investigating the death of a man Saturday.
LCPD says the man's body was found on the 800 block of Idaho Avenue in Las Cruces early Saturday morning.
Police are not releasing the name of the man at this time.
They are asking for the public's help with the investigation. Anyone who has any information helpful to the investigation is asked to call dispatch at 575-526-0795.
