LCPD: GameStop shoplifting suspect identified, police still searching for armed robber

After identifying the shoplifting suspect as Ivan Garcia, Las Cruces Police are still asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a GameStop store at gunpoint on Tuesday, September 11th.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Police have now identified the man suspected of taking advantage of an armed robbery situation to shoplift PS4 games at a Las Cruces GameStop.

Ivan Garcia, 21, turned himself in after several social media users recognized his face and notified police of his identity. He was one of two suspects wanted for committing crimes simultaneously at the Gamestop at 1455 Hickory Loop on Tuesday, September 11th.

Police were dispatched to an armed robbery at the GameStop shortly before 10:30 A.M, where they learned a masked man entered the store, displayed a handgun, then demanded a PlayStation 4 and several games.

However, as the employee was complying with the armed robbery suspect, Garcia is shown on surveillance footage entering the store with an Atlantic Braves baseball cap and grabbing four PS4 games. He immediately left the scene without paying.

Police believe Garcia took advantage of the opportunity to shoplift while the robbery was being committed. Although any connection between the two men is being investigated, Garcia is adamant he does not know the armed robbery suspect and was not involved in that particular crime. Both men fled the store and no injuries were reported.

Garcia has been charged with a misdemeanor count of shoplifting,

Police are still hoping to identify the armed robbery suspect, who fled the store with more than 55 PS4 games and a PlayStation console.

The armed robber is described as about 6-feet tall and weighing more than 200 pounds. During the robbery he wore a black mask, white T-shirt , blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, "P3 TIPS", which is available through the App Store and Google Play. An award of up to $1,000 is being offered for the information.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and can remain completely anonymous.