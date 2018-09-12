New Mexico

LCPD: GameStop shoplifting suspect identified, police still searching for armed robber

By:
  • KVIA Intern James Nevarez

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 05:11 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 05:17 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Police have now identified the man suspected of taking advantage of an armed robbery situation to shoplift PS4 games at a Las Cruces GameStop.

Ivan Garcia, 21, turned himself in after several social media users recognized his face and notified police of his identity. He was one of two suspects wanted for committing crimes simultaneously at the Gamestop at 1455 Hickory Loop on Tuesday, September 11th.

Police were dispatched to an armed robbery at the GameStop shortly before 10:30 A.M, where they learned a masked man entered the store, displayed a handgun, then demanded a PlayStation 4 and several games.

However, as the employee was complying with the armed robbery suspect, Garcia is shown on surveillance footage entering the store with an Atlantic Braves baseball cap and grabbing four PS4 games. He immediately left the scene without paying.

Police believe Garcia took advantage of the opportunity to shoplift while the robbery was being committed. Although any connection between the two men is being investigated, Garcia is adamant he does not know the armed robbery suspect and was not involved in that particular crime. Both men fled the store and no injuries were reported.

Garcia has been charged with a misdemeanor count of shoplifting,

Police are still hoping to identify the armed robbery suspect, who fled the store with more than 55 PS4 games and a PlayStation console.

The armed robber is described as about 6-feet tall and weighing more than 200 pounds. During the robbery he wore a black mask, white T-shirt , blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, "P3 TIPS", which is available through the App Store and Google Play. An award of up to $1,000 is being offered for the information.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and can remain completely anonymous.

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

Weather
2018 hurricane season
CNN Video

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

Education
States where college is most expensive
iStock/kroach

States where college is most expensive

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Entertainment
Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Politics
Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Crime
Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018