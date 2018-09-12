LCPD: 28 year-old man charged, allegedly beat victim with a cane

Jorge Vigil-Garcia, 28, charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly beating a man with a cane.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Las Cruces man has been arrested and charged after an altercation between him and another man led to the victim allegedly being attacked with a cane.

28 year-old Jorge Vigil-Garcia is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for the attack that took on Tuesday, September 11th.

According to investigators, Vigil-Garcia and several friends were in an apartment at the 1800 block of W. Picacho Avenue just before 4:30 P.M. when the crime took place. At some point, Vigil-Garcia was approached by the 45 year-old victim, accusing the suspect of allegedly hitting a woman and giving her a black eye. An argument quickly broke out between the two men.

As things began to get more heated, Vigil-Garcia is suspected of arming himself with a metal cane and allegedly striking the 45 year-old victim's head and body several times. Following the attack, the victim fled to another apartment and called for an ambulance.

At this point, the victim was transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center, where he was treated with non-life-threatening injuries for several lacerations to his head and contusions to his body.

Vigil-Garcia, who has been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, is initially being held without bond.